27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more deaths
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan on Monday recorded 27 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, according to a health department spokesperson.
Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Hanumangarh, seven each from Jaipur and Bikaner and two each from Sri Ganganagar and Udaipur, the spokesperson said.
With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan has increased to 259, he said.
The latest deaths were reported from Churu and Rajsamand districts, the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bikaner
- Udaipur
- Sri Ganganagar
- Rajasthan
- Hanumangarh
- Rajsamand
- Jaipur
- Churu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Invest Rajasthan Summit: Raj govt to hold roadshow in Delhi
Rajasthan set to witness line of festivals starting with Kumbhalgarh festival from Dec 1
Rajasthan: Youth sentenced to death for raping 60-year-old woman
Rajasthan CM for adequate power supply to farmers, action against adulteration practices
66 personnel honoured by Rajasthan Police