27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:24 IST
27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more deaths
Rajasthan on Monday recorded 27 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, according to a health department spokesperson.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Hanumangarh, seven each from Jaipur and Bikaner and two each from Sri Ganganagar and Udaipur, the spokesperson said.

With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan has increased to 259, he said.

The latest deaths were reported from Churu and Rajsamand districts, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

