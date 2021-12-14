Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of Omicron, mirroring the situation in the country's most populous province of Ontario. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax filed for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates, days after Europe's regulator said it could soon approve it. * Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, a new analysis suggests.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 04:52 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* Britain's health secretary said Omicron will become the dominant variant in the capital in the next 48 hours, while Denmark expects it to become dominant this week. * Norway will further tighten restrictions and speed up vaccination in a bid to limit an expected surge of the Omicron variant.

* England's Premier League found a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at various clubs over the past week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nigeria will destroy around one million expired vaccines and is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 "red lists". * The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has the world's lowest vaccination rate at roughly 0.1%, urged people to get inoculated after the Omicron variant was detected there and as cases increase exponentially.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first COVID-19 cluster this year, with hundreds of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights and cancelling events.

* Health authorities in Tianjin have detected mainland China's first Omicron case, state media reported. * India reported its lowest tally of active cases in 18 months, but a sharp drop in the use of protective face masks is causing concern after a rise in the number of infections with the Omicron variant.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges brought by a group of Christian doctors and nurses and an organisation that promotes vaccine scepticism to New York's refusal to allow religious exemptions to the state's mandate that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

* California will impose a statewide mask mandate in all indoor public spaces as COVID-19 case rates soar, fuelled by the new Omicron variant. * COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of Omicron, mirroring the situation in the country's most populous province of Ontario.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax filed for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Arab Emirates, days after Europe's regulator said it could soon approve it.

* Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant is likely to be much lower than against earlier variants, but they may still offer substantial protection against severe disease, a new analysis suggests. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets fell and the dollar gained ground on Monday as investors waited for news from a host of central bank meetings this week and mulled a future without the Fed's safety net. * U.S. consumers' short-term inflation expectations pushed higher in November and expectations for future earnings growth dropped, suggesting they anticipate price increases will outpace wage gains at an even faster rate in the near term.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, stung by persistently high inflation and encouraged by lower-than-expected unemployment, is set on Wednesday to chart a path of higher interest rates next year. (Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Sarah Morland and Juliette Portala; Edited by Marguerita Choy and Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
4
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021