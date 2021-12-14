Left Menu

Mexico reports 49 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 14-12-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 05:20 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 49 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,721.

The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

