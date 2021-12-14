Mexico reports 49 more deaths from COVID-19
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 49 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 296,721.
The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
