Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 07:09 IST
Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment
Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron and Roche, to treat COVID-19.

It has also approved a request from Merck & Co for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.

