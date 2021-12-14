UK has at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM says
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron and that those numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.
