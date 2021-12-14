Left Menu

UK has at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 13:00 IST
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were at least 250 people in hospital with Omicron and that those numbers could increase dramatically unless swift action was taken.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

