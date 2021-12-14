Asymptomatic flyer from Nigeria suspected for Omicron variant

A 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for COVID-19 and is suspected to have S-gene drop indicating Omicron, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. Along with his samples, those of his close contacts - mostly relatives - have been sent to Bengaluru lab for whole-genome sequencing, the minister said.

Although Chief Minister M K Stalin made it mandatory to thoroughly screen all the passengers who arrive from the high-risk countries, this man who arrived here on December 10 via Doha tested positive for coronavirus during the RT-PCT test, the minister said. "During the test it was found that he had S-gene drop indicating Omicron variant. Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts - mostly relatives - were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment," the Minister told reporters here.

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was "safe."

