Left Menu

Asymptomatic flyer from Nigeria suspected for Omicron variant

Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts - mostly relatives - were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment, the Minister told reporters here.Their samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was safe. PTI JSP ROH ROH

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:07 IST
Asymptomatic flyer from Nigeria suspected for Omicron variant
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for COVID-19 and is suspected to have S-gene drop indicating Omicron, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. Along with his samples, those of his close contacts - mostly relatives - have been sent to Bengaluru lab for whole-genome sequencing, the minister said.

Although Chief Minister M K Stalin made it mandatory to thoroughly screen all the passengers who arrive from the high-risk countries, this man who arrived here on December 10 via Doha tested positive for coronavirus during the RT-PCT test, the minister said. "During the test it was found that he had S-gene drop indicating Omicron variant. Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts - mostly relatives - were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment," the Minister told reporters here.

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was "safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021