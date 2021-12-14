Left Menu

Sky News says UK deputy PM Raab misspoke about Omicron hospitalisations

14-12-2021
Sky News says UK deputy PM Raab misspoke about Omicron hospitalisations
Dominic Raab. Image Credit: ANI
Sky news said on Tuesday that British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab had misspoken when he said 250 people were in hospital with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

When asked for a comment, a spokesman for the justice ministry told Reuters to call the health ministry and suggested Reuters use different figures. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday that 10 people were in hospital with Omicron.

