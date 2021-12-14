Left Menu

NTAGI analyzes data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India to decide on booster dose

To make a decision regarding a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, said sources on Tuesday.

14-12-2021
As per the sources, "NTAGI is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, to look at the vaccine effectiveness and take a decision regarding additional and booster dose." During its last meeting, the NTAGI had made no final recommendation on additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and vaccines for children. However, both the issues were discussed in the meeting and the booster dose was not on the agenda of today's meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

