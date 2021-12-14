UK has 10 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM Raab says

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that there were 10 people in hospital with Omicron.

Earlier, Raab had told Sky News that there were at least 250 people with Omicron in hospital. He then told the BBC that nine people with Omicron were in hospital. "I misheard one of the questions," Raab told ITV when asked about the range of figures. "The figures are one dead from Omicron, 10 in hospital."

When asked to clarify the figures, a spokesman for the justice ministry told Reuters to call the health ministry. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)