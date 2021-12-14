President Ramaphosa sends gratitude for well wishes

President Cyril Ramaphosa who remains in good spirits, has expressed his gratitude to everyone who has sent him well wishes following his COVID-19 positive result on Sunday.

According to the Minister in the The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms.

"The President's infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week," Minister Gungubele said.

President Ramaphosa has reiterated his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.

The President tested positive for the virus on Sunday after feeling unwell following his address at the State Memorial Service of Former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

Deputy President David Mabuza has taken over all responsibilities of the president for the next week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)