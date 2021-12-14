Left Menu

President Ramaphosa sends gratitude for well wishes

According to the Minister in the The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:00 IST
President Ramaphosa sends gratitude for well wishes
“The President’s infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week,” Minister Gungubele said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa who remains in good spirits, has expressed his gratitude to everyone who has sent him well wishes following his COVID-19 positive result on Sunday.

According to the Minister in the The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President remains in good spirits and continues to present with mild symptoms.

"The President's infection is causing him to delay a vaccine booster shot which he was scheduled to receive this week," Minister Gungubele said.

President Ramaphosa has reiterated his call to everyone in the country to be vaccinated, as vaccination dramatically reduces the chances of serious illness, hospitalisation or death.

The President tested positive for the virus on Sunday after feeling unwell following his address at the State Memorial Service of Former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

Deputy President David Mabuza has taken over all responsibilities of the president for the next week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021