Left Menu

Germany plans to ease testing for those with COVID-19 booster - draft

The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states on Tuesday, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity. However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft, reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:02 IST
Germany plans to ease testing for those with COVID-19 booster - draft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's new health minister wants to exempt people who have had a booster vaccination from having to take a coronavirus test before entering some leisure facilities, according to a document drafted by his ministry. The proposal, to be discussed by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and ministers from Germany's 16 federal states on Tuesday, is aimed at encouraging people to get a booster shot and relieving testing capacity.

However, a negative test result would still be required to enter hospitals and care homes to help protect more vulnerable people, according to the draft, reviewed by Reuters. Some 69.9% of the population has had two vaccinations and 23.8% have received a booster.

Currently, people who have had two shots or recovered have to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter places with a high risk of infection, such as night clubs or discos. "Scientific evidence suggests that a booster reduces both the risk of infection and the risk of further transmission. In addition, the lifting of the obligation to take a test could relieve the heavily used test capacity," the draft, drawn up by the federal health ministry in consultation with regional ministries, said.

Like other European countries, Germany is struggling to curb a fourth wave of the coronavirus. Some 473 people were reported on Tuesday to have died with COVID-19. The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases also reported 30,823 new cases but the 7-day incidence was down at 375.0 per 100,000 people from 389.2 on Monday.

The document also proposed that travellers who had been in a "virus variant area" 10 days before their arrival in Germany should take a PCR test prior to leaving and carry out a further PCR test upon arrival in Germany at the airport. "The people arriving must immediately go into quarantine until the result is available," said the draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021