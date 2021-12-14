Singapore braces for Omicron wave, boosting hospital capacities

Singapore is bracing itself for an Omicron wave by boosting hospital and testing capacities to face the next COVID-19 surge even as plans for reopening economic activities continue, according to a media report on Tuesday.

While the country has not detected any community transmission of the Omicron variant yet, it is only a matter of time before this happens, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong at a press conference on Tuesday.

''This may then lead to another surge in cases because of the highly infectious nature of the Omicron virus. We must, therefore, prepare ourselves for such a scenario,'' The Straits Times quoted Gan as saying.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has also cautioned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could result in a potentially bigger wave of COVID-19 cases than the one caused by the Delta variant.

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will be expanded to more settings in the new year, as Singapore anticipates a potential surge in local Omicron cases.

To gear up for the next surge, Singapore is making plans to increase its intensive care unit (ICU) capacity to 500 beds, said director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

It is studying whether infrastructure upgrading needs to be done in public hospitals to support this, he added.

ICU bed capacity stood at around 280 beds in late October, at the peak of Singapore's Delta wave, with hospitals on standby to increase this to 350 beds if necessary.

In addition, the country is prepared to increase capacity in its community treatment facilities, so that hospital patients in stable condition can be transferred there if an Omicron wave hits.

Another 60 quick test centers, run by private operators, will be set up around Singapore to make COVID-19 testing more accessible.

And to help companies quickly detect Omicron cases, the government will continue to subsidize compulsory rostered routine testing in higher-risk settings until the end of March next year, the report said.

The country is also pressing forward urgently with its booster vaccination programme and for more regular testing in the workplace and community, said the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

''As more Omicron cases are reported globally, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant surfaces within our community,'' said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Even smaller-sized events can spark transmission that can then spread to wider groups of people, especially in view of the Omicron variant, cautioned MOH.

Sixteen Omicron cases have been detected in Singapore to date, comprising 14 imported cases and two local cases who are airport passenger service staff, according to media reports here.

The variant has been found in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Tuesday's announcements on COVID-19 and Omicron variant included more measures to encourage vaccination and boosters to protect against infection and severe disease, alongside gradual and careful easing of measures for returning to offices.

Given the increased transmissibility of the new variant, vaccination-differentiated measures will be expanded to more places from February 1.

At the same time, more people will be able to return to their workplaces, given that 97 percent of Singapore's workforce is now fully vaccinated.

From January 1, up to 50 percent of those able to work from home will be allowed back in the office. Working from home has been the default since September when Singapore began seeing another rise in COVID-19 cases.

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed, to ''minimize mingling and reduce infection risks'', Gan said.

But the cap on participants at work-related events will be raised above the current limit of 50 people, if they remain masked and seated, at a safe distance from each other, MOH added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)