UK looking at vaccinating children as young as five, Lim says

The British government's scientific vaccine advisory group is discussing whether or not to advise children as young as five receive COVID vaccines, the chair of Britain's vaccine group said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing that at the moment. We're also waiting for the vaccines to be approved by MHRA," Professor Lim Wei Shen, chair for COVID-19 immunisation on the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said.

Lim said the decision could be made before Christmas.

