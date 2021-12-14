Left Menu

UK looking at vaccinating children as young as five, Lim says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:43 IST
UK looking at vaccinating children as young as five, Lim says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government's scientific vaccine advisory group is discussing whether or not to advise children as young as five receive COVID vaccines, the chair of Britain's vaccine group said on Tuesday.

"We are discussing that at the moment. We're also waiting for the vaccines to be approved by MHRA," Professor Lim Wei Shen, chair for COVID-19 immunisation on the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said.

Lim said the decision could be made before Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021