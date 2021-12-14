Odisha urges all unvaccinated people to take Covid jab

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged all adults who have not yet received even the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to take the jab amid concerns of a possible spike in cases due to the Omicron variant.

Health Director Bijay Panigrahi said people should be alert as the new coronavirus strain was more transmissible, but less severe.

The Omicron variant, first identified in southern Africa, contains a large number of spike-protein mutations, suggesting re-infection risk and potential vaccine resistance. Panigrahi said around 13 per cent or 40 lakh people had not been administered the first jab in the state. Odisha has not yet detected any infection caused by the Omicron variant.

''Request all those who haven't taken a single dose to come quickly to the centres for their jabs,'' he told journalists.

He urged all frontline workers to take steps to ensure that the entire eligible population in villages were inoculated with at least the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 2.84 crore people have received the first jab of coronavirus vaccine and over 1.78 crore people have been administered the second dose so far, the Health Department said.

On Tuesday, Odisha logged 175 more coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 10,51,927, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 8,437, a health department bulletin stated.

Thirteen out of 30 districts in the state did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours and 30 children were among those infected, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to official data.

The state now has 1,901 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,41,536 people have recovered from the contagion, it said.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 82 cases, followed by 12 in Cuttack and Mayurbhanj district.

