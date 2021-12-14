Left Menu

One COVID variant infection should prevent serious illness from another, UK's Hopkins says

Asked if an infection from the Omicron variant could bolster immunity against the Delta variant, she replied: "There will be protection, I think, from severe disease if you've had one variant or the other, but these new variants may not protect you from mild disease. And may not protect you from transmitting to others."

14-12-2021
Infection from one variant of coronavirus should protect against severe disease from another variant, but it may not protect against mild disease or from transmission of the virus, a leading UK health official said on Tuesday. Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said until the emergence of Omicron, reinfection had been extremely rare.

"We are seeing a higher rate of reinfection than we've seen before," she told a UK parliamentary hearing. Asked if an infection from the Omicron variant could bolster immunity against the Delta variant, she replied:

"There will be protection, I think, from severe disease if you've had one variant or the other, but these new variants may not protect you from mild disease. And may not protect you from transmitting to others."

