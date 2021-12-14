Left Menu

Polish youth is first known omicron case in mainland China

Polands Health ministry said Tuesday that a Polish teenager who flew from Warsaw to China last week is continental Chinas first person to test positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. According to Chinas Global Times newspaper, the teenager is in Tianjin.One crew member of the Polish LOT airlines plane that she travelled on tested positive for COVID-19, but there was no information as to the variant, Andrusiewicz said.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:07 IST
Polish youth is first known omicron case in mainland China
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Health ministry said Tuesday that a Polish teenager who flew from Warsaw to China last week is continental China's first person to test positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. Ministry spokesman Wojciech Andrusiewicz said the teenager, who traveled with her mother, was hospitalised in isolation. She shows no symptoms of illness. Andrusiewicz said she tested negative before leaving Warsaw Dec. 6, but a test after arrival in China showed infection with the omicron, which was confirmed by a second test, Dec.13. According to China's “Global Times” newspaper, the teenager is in Tianjin.

One crew member of the Polish LOT airlines plane that she travelled on tested positive for COVID-19, but there was no information as to the variant, Andrusiewicz said. The plane returned empty to Poland, according to Polish Radio reporter in Beijing. Hong Kong has reported a few omicron cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021