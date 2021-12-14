Left Menu

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:26 IST
Protect the unvaccinated, then offer boosters - WHO's Ryan
Image Credit: Twitter
Getting an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines to unprotected groups all over the world should remain a top priority before offering booster shots to vulnerable groups, World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Director Mike Ryan said on Tuesday.

A major study on Tuesday found that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, suggesting weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant.

"People are always asking should we be going for a primary vaccination or boosters, the reality is we should be doing both. We should be focusing on getting those who are unvaccinated vaccinated as quickly as possible and then being able to give booster doses to those in vulnerable groups," Ryan told an online event.

