Left Menu

Over 6 crore people inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:37 IST
Over 6 crore people inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday crossed a significant landmark with more than six crore people receiving both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, officials said here.

A total of 6,00,98,784 people have got both the doses of vaccines till date in the state while a combined total of 17,94,01,151 doses have been administered so far, an official statement issued here said.

The state has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 81 per cent of the eligible adult population, it said.

In the light of emergence of the Omicron variant, the state government has expedited its vaccination coverage in the state.

Ramping up daily testing to detect the virus has helped in the fight against the second wave, it said, adding that daily sample testing has ranged between 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh in the state.

Emerging as a leader in conducting maximum COVID-19 tests, Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 8,98,34,011 samples for coronavirus infection so far.

The total positivity rate (TPR) for the virus in the state at present is 0.01 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021