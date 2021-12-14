Left Menu

Swiss to start Pfizer/BioNTech jab for children aged 5-11 in January

Swiss health authorities will start administering the COVID-19 vaccination from Pfizer and BioNTech to children aged five to eleven from next month and recommended kids get two doses of the shot. The recommendation particularly applies to children who already have serious health risks owing to a chronic condition.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:56 IST
Swiss to start Pfizer/BioNTech jab for children aged 5-11 in January
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss health authorities will start administering the COVID-19 vaccination from Pfizer and BioNTech to children aged five to eleven from next month and recommended kids get two doses of the shot. "If they wish, parents or legal guardians can have their child vaccinated on the basis of an individual assessment of the benefits and risks, as soon as the vaccination is available," the Federal Office of Public Health said https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/das-bag/aktuell/medienmitteilungen.msg-id-86451.html on Tuesday.

Supplies should be available from the beginning of January, it added. The recommendation particularly applies to children who already have serious health risks owing to a chronic condition. The vaccination is recommended as a priority for children who have close contact with people at especially high risk in the same household who cannot obtain protection from vaccination, for example because they have a weakened immune system, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021