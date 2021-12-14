UK heath minister says Omicron doubling time now 2 days

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday the doubling time of Omicron cases was now around every two days.

"The growth in Omicron cases here in the UK is now mirroring the rapid increase that we are seeing in South Africa and the current observed doubling time is around every two days," he told parliament ahead of a vote on new restrictions.

