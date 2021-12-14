Left Menu

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list from Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.

"Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

