UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list from Wednesday
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.
"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.
"Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Health
- Sajid Javid
- Britain
ALSO READ
COVID: US health expert says it will take two weeks to have definitive information on Omicron strain
FOREX-Currencies recover from Omicron chaos but analysts warn more volatility ahead
COVID: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variant
U.S. does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, oil regain some ground after Omicron battering