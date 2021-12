UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list from Wednesday

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.

"Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning."

