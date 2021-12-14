Probe ordered into botched-up cataract surgeries, says Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said his government has ordered a probe into the botched-up cataract surgeries conducted at a free medical camp in Muzaffarpur district last month, that resulted in complete loss of vision in the operated eye for more than 25 patients.

The state government will provide financial assistance to the victims, he said.

“It is a very tragic incident that people lost their vision during treatment. The government will not tolerate such medical negligence and action will be taken against those found guilty,” Kumar said. The private eye hospital in Juran Chhapra area of Muzaffarpur town, where the surgeries were conducted, has already been sealed. Besides, the district police registered an FIR against the hospital administration for medical negligence.

According to FIR, 328 people had undergone cataract operations at the free camp between November 22 and 27. Of them, 65 had undergone operation conducted by only one doctor on November 22. After the surgery, many of the 65 patients complained of pain and other complications and over 25 of them lost their vision.

On the threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the CM said, ''The state government is fully prepared to tackle the issue. The health department is constantly monitoring the situation.'' Not a single person in the state has so far been infected with the Omicron variant, he said. ''Till now, over nine crore COVID-19 vaccination has been done in the state. We will soon achieve 100 per cent vaccination. Health department officials are testing around two lakh samples for coronavirus per day, which is higher than the national average,” Kumar said. The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 772 projects valued at Rs 1,919 crore. He also inaugurated the Control and Command Centre of the health department at the New Secretariat here. All government hospitals in the state will be connected to this command centre.

