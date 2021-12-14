Left Menu

Delhi reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 45 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:28 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 45 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the Delhi government on Tuesday. As per a bulletin shared by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.09 per cent. A total of 48,120 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of cases in Delhi has reached 14,41,793 During the same time frame, 31 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,286.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 25,100 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus in the national capital. There are currently 407 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 193 are in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 1,35,262 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered out of which 49,444 people received their first dose while 85,818 people received the second dose of the vaccine. To date, 2,42,71,479 vaccine doses have been administered out of which 1,44,72,343 people have received their first dose while 97,99,136 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

