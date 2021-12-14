EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan tells unvaccinated Manhattan staff to work from home

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday instructed unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, a further sign that banks and other financial firms are tightening protocols as COVID-19 infections rise and the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

The U.S. bank, one of the most aggressive in bringing employees back to the office, had previously allowed unvaccinated staff to work in its Manhattan offices provided they were tested twice a week. In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, the bank urged unvaccinated staff to get vaccinated and for those who are eligible to get booster shots. It also relaxed mask requirements for vaccinated staff working in its Manhattan offices.

"We continue to agree with health authorities that being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe - especially as we face the winter months and a new variant - so please consider getting vaccinated if you aren't already, and getting your booster if you are," the memo said. More than 90% of JPMorgan staff based in Manhattan are vaccinated, according to the memo.

Vaccinated staff will now have to wear face coverings only when walking through lobbies, riding in elevators and in cafes when not eating. "It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks, and would be a step that would slow the progress we've already made towards business normalcy," the bank said in the memo.

Other banks and financial firms have been taking steps to protect staff as infection and hospitalization rates increase in New York and other states. Last week, investment bank Jefferies Financial Group asked staff https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jefferies-cancels-parties-travel-sends-employees-back-home-due-covid-19-2021-12-08 to work from home again due to a spate of COVID-19 cases.

Asset management firm Fidelity Investments on Monday said it had paused some voluntary return-to-office plans.

