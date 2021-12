Gujarat reports 55 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; over 3 lakh given vaccine doses on Tue

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 55 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 8,28,246, while one death in Valsad took the toll in the state to 10,100, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 8,17,591 after 48 people were discharged, leaving the state with 555 active cases. he said.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported 14 cases each, followed by seven in Jamnagar, among other districts, he added.

An official release said 8.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 3.09 lakh on Tuesday.

There are three active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has so far reported 10,658 COVID-19 cases, 10,651 recoveries and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,246, new cases 55, death toll 10,100, discharged 8,17,591 active cases 555, people tested so far - figures not released.

