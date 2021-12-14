Left Menu

Italy reports 120 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 20,677 new cases

Italy reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 98 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,677 from 12,712. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 863 from a previous 856. Some 776,563 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 313,536, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:09 IST
Italy reports 120 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 20,677 new cases
Italy reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 98 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,677 from 12,712. Italy has registered 135,049 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,163 on Tuesday, up from 6,951 a day earlier. There were 93 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 60 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 863 from a previous 856.

Some 776,563 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 313,536, the health ministry said.

