Goa reports 44 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 390

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa touched 1,79,513 on Tuesday after 44 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,482, an official said.

So far, 1,75,641 people have been discharged post recovery, including 36 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 390, he said.

With 2,886 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 15,82,515, he added.

