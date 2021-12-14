Gujarat govt pays compensation in 22,000 COVID-19 death cases after SC ruling

The Gujarat government on Tuesday said it has paid an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the kin in around 22,000 cases where the death of patients was linked to COVID-19 even as its official toll currently stood at 10,100, citing the changes made by the Supreme Court in defining coronavirus-related fatalities.

Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said the number of people provided with the compensation at around 22,000 is much higher than the official death figure of 10,100 (as on Dec 14) because of a revision in the definition of deaths due to COVID-19 made by the Supreme Court while hearing a plea related to payment of financial assistance in such cases.

There is difference in criteria of the health ministry and the Supreme Court to designate a death as that due to COVID-19 and that is the reason for the gap in the fatality numbers of the state government and people seeking compensation after death of their family members during the pandemic, Trivedi had earlier said.

The new figure was revealed a day after the government said in an affidavit before the Supreme Court that compensation has been provided in 16,175 cases of COVID-19 deaths even when the official fatality figure stood at 10,099 (as on Dec 13).

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Trivedi said with the apex court making changes in the definition of COVID-19 fatalities by including all those who died of a heart attack or any other medical cause within 30 days of testing coronavirus positive, Gujarat has added such cases and decided to provide assistance to all of them.

''Acting on the order of the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government has taken the initiative before other states to deposit Rs 50,000 per person through DBT (direct benefit transfer) in the bank accounts of 22,000 people (for their kin),'' Trivedi said.

Asked if attempts were made during the first and the second wave of the pandemic to hide the real death figures in Gujarat, Trivedi replied in the negative.

''As per the health department criteria, if a patient had died due to comorbidity it was not counted as death due to COVID-19. However, the Supreme Court had increased the scope of what could be considered as COVID-19 deaths by saying that whoever has died in 30 days after testing positive should be given compensation. It included those who tested negative for coronavirus, but died due to post-COVID-19 complications,'' he said.

''There is no question of hiding deaths. We are a transparent government,'' the minister insisted.

He said following the new definition of COVID-19 deaths provided by the SC, the state government has received around 38,000 applications for compensation, out of which around 22,000 people have already been provided monetary assistance.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had received 10,093 applications in sync with the state's official death figure, but the number increased after the definition of COVID-19 death was expanded by the Supreme Court, he said.

''The state government is committed to provide assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the kin those who have died due to a heart attack or any other reason within 30 days after testing positive for COVID-19, as per the Supreme Court's direction,'' the minister said.

Forms to claim assistance are available at all government hospitals as well as collector offices and they can be filled online or offline, he added.

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court last week, commissioner of relief and ex-officio additional secretary of the Gujarat revenue department, Ardra Agarwal, had said that ''till date, 22,557 applications have been received for payment of ex-gratia compensation, out of which sanction order has been passed for 16,175 cases.'' ''It is further submitted that out of the 16,175 cases which have been sanctioned, direct benefit transfer (DBT) has been done for 14,215 cases,'' the affidavit said.

