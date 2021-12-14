Left Menu

Sikkim reports 5 more Covid cases

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:52 IST
Sikkim reports 5 more Covid cases
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state's caseload to 32,436, a health department bulletin on Tuesday.

All five cases were registered in East Sikkim district.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 406, as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim currently has 193 active cases, while 341 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Altogether 31,496 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

The small Himalayan state tested 288 samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 27,5315.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate stood at 1.9 per cent, the bulletin said.

