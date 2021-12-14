France reports 63,405 new COVID-19 cases, average new cases at new 2021 high

France on Tuesday reported 63,405 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number of new infections this year since April.

The new cases pushed the seven-day moving average of new cases to 49,506, its highest level in 2021, data from the health ministry showed.

