France reports 63,405 new COVID-19 cases, average new cases at new 2021 high
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:54 IST
- Country:
- France
France on Tuesday reported 63,405 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number of new infections this year since April.
The new cases pushed the seven-day moving average of new cases to 49,506, its highest level in 2021, data from the health ministry showed.
