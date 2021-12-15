UK lawmakers back mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for health workers
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favour of a requirement for frontline health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lawmakers voted by 385 to 100 in favour of mandatory vaccines for healthcare staff, part of the government's plan for tackling the spread of the virus through the winter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement