UK's NHS says can't deliver extra rapid tests to pharmacies- The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:20 IST
Britain's National Health Service (NHS) has told pharmacies that it cannot increase the number of extra rapid COVID-19 tests it delivers each day, The Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.
NHS officials said in an emergency meeting on Tuesday it was "not possible logistically" to increase supplies to pharmacies beyond what they offer now, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
