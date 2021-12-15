Rwanda confirms six infections with Omicron variant

Rwanda confirmed six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said, pushing for authorities in the small East African nation to urge people to get vaccinated.

"All arriving passengers must quarantine for three days at a designated hotel at their own cost," the cabinet of ministers said in a resolution on Tuesday, adding that it had suspended night club operations and live band entertainment elsewhere.

