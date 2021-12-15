Philippines detects first 2 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant
Reuters | Manila
The Philippines has detected two imported cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant of concern, its first reported cases, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.
The two Omicron variant cases, detected from 48 samples sequenced on Dec. 14, were currently isolated in a quarantine facility, it said in a statement.
