Left Menu

After stinging revolt, UK minister defends Johnson's record on COVID

But the refusal of scores of Conservative lawmakers to back Johnson despite a day of lobbying underlines the depth of anger not only over the new COVID-19 rules but also over a slew of scandals buffeting his government. Shapps said governing was hard during a pandemic, but while ministers had not always got it right, at many other times they had, including Johnson's call on Sunday for people to get boosters to protect themselves against what the prime minister has called a "tidal wave" of infections from Omicron.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:49 IST
After stinging revolt, UK minister defends Johnson's record on COVID
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A minister defended the government's handling of Britain's COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday but admitted it may have made some mistakes, a day after almost 100 Conservatives dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by voting against new curbs. Transport minister Grant Shapps sought to play down what was the largest rebellion against Johnson's administration by lawmakers from his own party, saying it was not surprising that there were different views over the restrictions, dubbed draconian by many Conservatives.

He pointed out that the measures - implemented in response to the new Omicron variant and which include ordering people to wear masks in public places and use COVID-19 passes for some venues - were passed, despite much of the parliamentary backing coming from the opposition Labour Party. But the refusal of scores of Conservative lawmakers to back Johnson despite a day of lobbying underlines the depth of anger not only over the new COVID-19 rules but also over a slew of scandals buffeting his government.

Shapps said governing was hard during a pandemic, but while ministers had not always got it right, at many other times they had, including Johnson's call on Sunday for people to get boosters to protect themselves against what the prime minister has called a "tidal wave" of infections from Omicron. Britain reported 59,610 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest figure since January and the fifth highest during the pandemic.

"Governing is difficult, especially with something like coronavirus, there's no textbook, there's no manual to work through," Shapps told Sky News. "I think this government will have done some things where we haven't got it right through coronavirus, we've also done some things where we've absolutely got it spot on."

Tuesday's vote piles pressure on Johnson, already under fire over scandals such as reported parties in his Downing Street office last year - when Britain was in a COVID-19 lockdown - and a pricey refurbishment of his apartment. It also comes just before an election in central England on Thursday, a traditional Conservative seat that, some lawmakers say, could be lost to the Liberal Democrats.

Christmas could not come sooner for Johnson, who several lawmakers say should treat the rebellion and the upcoming by-election as a wake-up call and a chance to draw a line under weeks of scandals and self-inflicted missteps. Late on Tuesday, the Mirror newspaper, which has reported that parties were held in Johnson's Downing Street office during last year's lockdown, published a picture of a party last year attended by Conservative aides breaking COVID-19 rules.

"It's disgraceful to have a party like that," Shapps said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021