Left Menu

2 foreign nationals test positive for Omicron in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:06 IST
2 foreign nationals test positive for Omicron in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two foreign nationals who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, a health official said on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia landed in the city on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

They tested positive for Omicron on Tuesday night during genome sequencing.

However, both are asymptomatic, Rao said.

Though they did not come from 'at risk' countries, their samples were sent for genome sequencing as per protocols.

International passengers arriving from 11 countries that have been declared ''at risk,'' are being subjected to RT-PCR tests.

The two close contacts of the Kenyan woman have been identified and their samples sent for COVID-19 testing. She was admitted to the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city while the Somalian national would also be referred to TIMS.

The senior health official appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of infection.

The state government is gearing up for any possible threat of another wave, he said adding the surveillance system at the international airport here would be further strengthened.

He warned of action against those spreading false information on social media vis-a-vis the virus.

Noting that Omicron variant may be airborne, Rao stressed on the need to wear masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19.

The official said there is no community transmission of Omicron in Telangana so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021