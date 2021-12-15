Left Menu

3,582 cases of domestic violence reported in India between April and June; decline from 2020: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:13 IST
3,582 cases of domestic violence reported in India between April and June; decline from 2020: Govt
Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,582 cases of domestic violence were reported in India between April and June this year, when the second COVID-19 wave was at its peak, as against the 3,748 cases in the corresponding period of 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the comparative data shows a decrease in the number of cases of domestic violence in the said period in 2021, as compared to last year.

''As informed by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), a total of 3,582 number of cases of domestic violence between April, 2021 and June, 2021, as against a total of 3,748 number of cases between April, 2020 and June, 2020, were received,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021