Ladakh reports 10 new Covid cases registered

Ladakh has reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 21,849 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the union territory has recorded 216 Covid-related deaths -- 158 in Leh and 58 in Kargil, they said Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals and the number of people who have recovered now stands at 20,459, the officials said.

There are 174 active cases in the union territory -- 160 in Leh distict and 14 in Kargil district, they said.

