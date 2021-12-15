Left Menu

Ladakh reports 10 new Covid cases registered

PTI | Leh | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:27 IST
Ladakh reports 10 new Covid cases registered
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 21,849 in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the union territory has recorded 216 Covid-related deaths -- 158 in Leh and 58 in Kargil, they said Fourteen patients have been discharged from hospitals and the number of people who have recovered now stands at 20,459, the officials said.

There are 174 active cases in the union territory -- 160 in Leh distict and 14 in Kargil district, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021