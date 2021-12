BRIEF-EMA Approves J&J's Booster Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

EMA: * EMA: COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN: EMA RECOMMENDATION ON BOOSTER DOSE: 15/12/2021

* EMA SAYS BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN MAY BE CONSIDERED AT LEAST TWO MONTHS AFTER FIRST DOSE IN PEOPLE AGED 18 YEARS AND ABOVE * EMA- RISK OF THROMBOSIS IN COMBINATION WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA OR OTHER VERY RARE SIDE EFFECTS AFTER BOOSTER IS NOT KNOWN AND IS BEING CAREFULLY MONITORED

* EMA SAYS AS FOR ALL MEDICINES, EMA WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AT ALL DATA ON SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS OF COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN. * EMA SAYS DATA SUPPORTING BOOSTER RECOMMENDATION FOR COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN WILL BE AVAILABLE IN UPDATED PRODUCT INFORMATION.

* EMA: ALSO CONCLUDED THAT BOOSTER DOSE OF JNJ VACCINE MAY BE GIVEN AFTER TWO DOSES OF ONE OF THE MRNA VACCINES, PFIZER OR MODERNA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)