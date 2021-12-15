Left Menu

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:13 IST
The European Union's drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older.

A J&J booster dose may also be given after two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/covid-19-vaccine-janssen-ema-recommendation-booster-dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

