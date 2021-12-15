* Preliminary evidence suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection, the World Health Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A minister defended the government's handling of Britain's COVID-19 pandemic but admitted it may have made some mistakes, a day after almost 100 Conservatives dealt a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by voting against new curbs. * German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to win the fight against the pandemic, imploring Germans in his first major address to parliament to get vaccinated as the only way out of the crisis.

* Italy extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31 and ruled that all visitors from EU countries must take a test before departure. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea warned it may reinstate stricter social distancing curbs as it posted a record daily tally due to a persistent spike in breakthrough infections among those vaccinated and serious cases. * Researchers in Hong Kong urged people to get a third dose of vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by the Sinovac and BioNTech products.

* Cambodia has detected its first case of the Omicron variant in a local woman who had travelled from Ghana. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration may request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said. * Canada is expected to toughen restrictions on international travel with new measures to be announced on Wednesday, CBC News reported.

* U.S. workers with severe COVID-19 cases may be covered by a law prohibiting disability discrimination in the workplace, while milder cases would not qualify, according to guidance issued by the agency that enforces the law. * A fresh wave of positive tests hit three major North American sports leagues this week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Africa is experiencing its fastest surge in cases this year, with the number up 83% in the past week, although deaths remain low, the WHO said.

* Rwanda confirmed six cases of the Omicron variant, the health ministry said, pushing for authorities in the small East African nation to urge people to get vaccinated. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they expect data from late-stage clinical trials of its booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the first quarter, instead of this year, another delay for the potential shot. * Pfizer and BioNtech are set to displace AstraZeneca as the main suppliers of vaccines to the global COVAX programme at the start of 2022, a shift that shows the increasing importance of their shot for poorer states.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Investors pressed pause on Wednesday to see what the Federal Reserve will do to dampen inflation, while a leap in prices to a 10-year high in Britain piled pressure on the Bank of England to act on Thursday.

* The Federal Reserve is expected to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation. * Japan's lower house of parliament passed the government's biggest-ever extra budget worth $316 billion as it looks to spur a recovery from the pandemic.

* China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, but new curbs to fight rising cases hit retailers.

