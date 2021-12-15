Left Menu

France sees number of COVID-19 patients in ICU at around 4,000 by Christmas holidays

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government expects to see around 4,000 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 by the Christmas holidays.

He also told a news conference that the Omicron variant does not seem, at this stage, to cause more severe forms of the disease than the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the health ministry had registered 2,792 COVID-19 patients in intensive care wards.

