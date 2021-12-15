Left Menu

Germany's COVID vaccine deliveries to drop sharply in Q1 -ministry

Business Insider earlier reported that figure, citing government calculations that followed a meeting of regional health ministers on Tuesday. The shortfall, which threatens to undermine the country's attempt to control a rapidly spreading fourth wave of infections, covers first, second and boosters shots.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:22 IST
Germany's COVID vaccine deliveries to drop sharply in Q1 -ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries into Germany will drop sharply in the first quarter of next year, the health ministry said on Wednesday, denying a report that the shortfall would reach 60 million doses. Business Insider earlier reported that figure, citing government calculations that followed a meeting of regional health ministers on Tuesday.

The shortfall, which threatens to undermine the country's attempt to control a rapidly spreading fourth wave of infections, covers first, second and boosters shots. Part of the reason for the lower rate of early 2022 vaccine deliveries is that some have been brought forward to December, a health ministry spokesperson said, without giving a figure for expected supplies during the first quarter.

At Tuesday's meeting, Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said not enough vaccines had been ordered, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek earlier told Reuters and other media. Lauterbach promised to contact manufacturers BioNtech-Pfizer and Moderna, as well as other countries, to procure more doses, news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

After a slow start during 2020, the pace of Germany's vaccination programme stepped up during the early part of 2021. But it has since stagnated again, held back by cumbersome bureaucracy, healthcare staff shortages, an aged and immobile population and a prominent anti-vaxxer movement.

The country's immunisation rates, with nearly 70% of the population double-jabbed and 26% having received a booster shot, are among the lowest in Western Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021