Two foreign nationals test positive for Omicron in Telangana

Two foreign nationals who arrived here from abroad, and a seven-year-old boy from West Bengal, who made a brief halt at the international airport in the city, have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, a Telangana health official said on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman from Kenya and a 23-year-old man from Somalia landed in the city on December 12.

The boy from West Bengal arrived at the international airport here from abroad a few days ago. He left for Kolkata the same day with his family members in a domestic flight after his samples were collected for testing at the airport.

The reports of the three persons received on Tuesday showed that they have tested positive for Omicron, Telangana Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

The West Bengal government was informed about the boy, who did not enter Hyderabad, testing positive for Omicron.

Rao said the two foreign nationals were asymptomatic.

Though they did not come from 'at risk' countries, their samples were randomly collected and sent for genome sequencing as per protocols.

International passengers arriving from 11 countries that have been declared ''at risk'' by the Centre are being subjected to RT-PCR tests at the airport.

The two close contacts of the Kenyan woman have been identified and their samples sent for COVID-19 testing.

She was admitted to the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city.

The Omicron-positive Somalian national could not be tracked immediately. He was, however, found later on Wednesday and shifted to the TIMS, Rao said.

The contacts of the man would be identified for testing. Also, all the foreign nationals residing in the area, where he was staying, would be screened for COVID-19, he said.

The senior health official appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of infection.

The state government is gearing up for any possible threat of another wave, he said adding the surveillance system at the international airport here would be further strengthened.

He warned of action against those spreading false information on social media vis a vis the virus.

Noting that Omicron variant may be airborne, at least for a few seconds, Rao stressed the need to wear masks and follow other precautions against COVID-19.

The official said there is no community transmission of Omicron in Telangana so far.

