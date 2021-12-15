Delhi reports 57 fresh Covid cases, no new fatalities

Left Menu

The national capital recorded 57 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent while no fresh deaths were reported due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:20 IST
The national capital recorded 57 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent while no fresh deaths were reported due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 so far this month. It had logged seven deaths due to the viral disease in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,41,850. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.

The death toll stands at 25,100, it said.

According to the Wednesday bulletin, authorities conducted 48,120 tests the previous day, including 41,734 RT-PCR one. There are 428 active cases, up from 407 a day ago. Of these, 192 are in home isolation, down from 193 on Tuesday. The number of containment zones rose to 128 from 125 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 the day before.

