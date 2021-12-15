Delhi reports 57 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 0.10 pc

Delhi witnessed a slight increase in its daily COVID-19 case count as 57 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours. The national capital reported 45 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the state government, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.10 per cent, up from 0.09 per cent yesterday. A total of 58,328 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, up from 48,120 samples on the previous day. During the last 24 hours, 36 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 14,16,322.

However, no deaths were reported for the seventh straight day during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the deadly virus is currently 25,100. There are currently 428 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi out of which 192 are in home isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the national capital has recorded 14,41,850 COVID-19 cases. During the last 24 hours, 1,23,434 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered out of which 45,007 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 78,427 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

To date, a total of 2,43,94,913 vaccination doses have been administered out of which 1,45,17,350 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 98,77,563 people have received their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)