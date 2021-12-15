No fresh COVID-19 case in Nagaland

Nagaland did not report any new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, an official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state remained at 32,161, he said.

The state now has 89 active COVID-19 cases.

Three more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,304, while 1,068 patients have migrated to other states.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 700 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Nagaland on Tuesday had recorded three new COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus death. State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 13,23,438 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,55,147 people till Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)