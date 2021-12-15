Left Menu

Lioness at Belgian zoo tests positive for COVID-19

Dana, one of four lions at the park, was suffering from fever, a cough and a loss of appetite according to vets. None of her keepers has tested positive. In June, a lioness in a zoo in the Indian city of Chennai died from coronavirus and cases have been reported in other big cats.

A lioness in a Belgian zoo has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the members of her pride have gone into isolation in individual enclosures away from the public, the Pairi Daiza Park said. Dana, one of four lions at the park, was suffering from fever, a cough and a loss of appetite according to vets.

None of her keepers has tested positive. In June, a lioness in a zoo in the Indian city of Chennai died from coronavirus and cases have been reported in other big cats. (Writing by John Cotton Editing by John Chalmers and Giles Elgood)

