UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise in cases over the next few days.

A further 78,610 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on Jan. 8.

