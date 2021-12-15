Left Menu

UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly

UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly
The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise in cases over the next few days.

A further 78,610 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on Jan. 8.

