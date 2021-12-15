UK reports record daily COVID cases with Omicron spreading rapidly
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday as a senior British health chief said there could be a "staggering" rise in cases over the next few days.
A further 78,610 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on Jan. 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- The United Kingdom
Advertisement