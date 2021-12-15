Rajasthan logs 20 coronavirus cases, one more death

Rajasthan's coronavirus caseload increased to 9,55,147 on Wednesday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll climbed to 8,959 with one more fatality, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Udaipur, three each from Ajmer and Bikaner, two each from Alwar, Dausa and Jaipur, and one from Jhunjhunu, the report stated.

The latest death was reported from Barmer district, it said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 260. So far, 9,45,928 people have recovered from the infection, according to the report.

